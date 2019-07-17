You thought the summer would go on without some new music from Quality Control? CEO of the powerhouse collective, Pee, hit Instagram and let fans know that Control The Streets Vol. 2 is on the way and dropped off the cover.

The second installment of the Control The Streets series is set to hit the streets on August 16, but the first release to come from the new release will bring City Girls and Saweetie together for the new track “Come On.”

The cover shows various private jets in a QC hanger, likely one for each artist on the label. Check out the cover below and be sure to take a listen to the samples of the new album when they hit the net.