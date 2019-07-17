We finally have one. Rick Ross has finally given us a release date for his Port of Miami 2 album.

Ricky Rozay and Epic Records hit social media on Tuesday (July 16) to detail the formal return of Rick Ross is set for August 9.

In the album announcement, Ross is reborn after a baptismal that has the latest single “Big Tyme,” featuring Swizz Beatz, as the score.

Meek Mill let fans know that he will be featured by sharing the official artwork.

Previously, Rozay linked with another MMG friend in Wale for the first single from the album “Act A Fool.” You can hear it below.