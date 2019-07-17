Rotimi Proves he Can Successfully Transition Into an R&B Artist at Sold Out SOB’s Show in NYC

Rotimi Proves he Can Successfully Transition Into an R&B Artist at Sold Out SOB’s Show in NYC

Rotimi headlined his first live show supporting his debut project, Walk With Me Tuesday night at SOB’s and it was nothing short of a great experience.

The countdown for the premiere of the sixth season of Power has begun and many fans are wondering if Rotimi’s character, Dre, will finally meet his fate.

In the meantime, the multi-facet artist wants his supporters to take a walk with him through his musical journey as he explores and infuses the sounds of Afro Beats, Reggae, and R&B in his latest project, Walk With Me.

The ladies definitely showed up and showed out for his sold out performance in New York City at the legendary Sounds of Brazil (SOB’s).

Concertgoers begged Rotimi to take his shirt off as he ran through all of the fan favorites on his 7-track project. He warmed the crowd up with his Kranium-assisted single, “Want More” then transitioned to his more recent work like “Decisions,” “Sip Slow,” “I Can’t Blame You,” and the project’s lead single, “Love Riddim.”

Check out some footage from the performance below:

Showtime was at 8pm and there were ladies lined up a whole hour before. Once the Power star touched the stage, everyone inside of the venue sung each song word-for-word and danced the beats of his live band.

If you had any doubts that Rotimi can keep the ball rolling after the Power finale, he successfully proved that he can be the next R&B sensation. He has the looks, the moves, and the talents.

The Nigerian artist recently celebrated his collection receiving over 20 million plays. Check it out below if you haven’t already.