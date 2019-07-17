Even though it won’t hit theaters for another year and a half, the highly anticipated LeBron James-led Space Jam 2 movie has been getting tons of production developments recently. Following last week’s update that announced famed actor Don Cheadle as another cast member, the animated film is now getting a new director by way of seasoned director Malcolm D. Lee.

Lee, the cousin of Spike Lee that’s made a name for himself with projects like Girls Trip, Night School and the classic 1999 film The Best Man to name a few, has definitely proved to be a good fit for the job. As each of those previously mentioned movies have done extremely well at the box office, it also goes without saying that Malcolm D. Lee knows how to spearhead a vehicle as big as Space Jam 2.

The sequel to Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan’s era-defining 1996 film was originally set to be directed by Terence Nance of HBO’s sketch series Random Acts of Flyness based off the official announcement last year, which also listed Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler as the film’s producer. No official word on plot details just yet, but what we do know is that Space Jam 2 is filled with an all-star cast: James is joined by fellow kings of the court Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis among other athletes, while Cheadle gets some thespian support from The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green. We can’t wait to see how this one plays out!

‘Space Jam 2‘ is expected to debut in theaters on July 16, 2021. We’ll be sure to keep you all informed on any major updates. Congrats, Malcolm D. Lee!