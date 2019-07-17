Ever since it was announced that Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo would all be starring in a stripper film titled, Hustlers, everyone has been waiting for the official visual. Well, the wait is over. The official trailer for Hustlers has been released.

In the new trailer for Hustlers, Ramona (Lopez) and Destiny (Constance Wu) scam a number of high profile Wall Street clients in an effort to bring their white-collar crimes to justice.

“They stole from everybody. Hard-working people lost everything and not one of these douchebags go to jail,” Lopez as Ramona says. “The game is rigged and it does not award people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank; except you get the keys.”

Lopez and Wu are joined by an all-star lineup of fellow strippers, including Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who previously worked as a stripper before her music career catapulted, also provides some background music for the trailer with her song “Money.”

Hustlers is based on an article titled “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, which chronicles the real-life “modern Robin Hood story” of a ring of strippers who ripped off wealthy clients. “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” director Lorene Scafaria wrote, directed and co-produced the film.

Hustlers is set to hit theaters Sept. 13.

Check out the trailer below.