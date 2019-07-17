Van Jones Says Meek Mill is ‘One Step Closer to Justice’ After Hearing for New Trial

On Tuesday (July 16) afternoon, Meek Mill returned to court in efforts of having a decade-old conviction removed from his record.

The Championships rapper, his lawyers and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office presented in front of the Superior Court judges in a Philly courtroom, stating he should receive a new trial for his 2008 drug-and-gun conviction. The new trial is being seeded due to credibility issues of the officer who made the arrest. In addition, further proceedings are being requested to be transferred to a new judge in Common Pleas Court.

If the petition is successful, the new trial could bring an end to Mill’s legal issues as the case may not be tried again due to questionable evidence.

The Philadelphia Inquirer detailed the decision may not return for weeks or months and there was no indication on how the ruling would return. The promising detail from the court came from Judge Jack A. Panella who detailed a new trial would almost certainly not be presided over by Judge Genece E. Brinkley. Brinkley has presided over Mill’s case for the last decade and is accused of questionable practices, creating additional hurdles for the rapper and unjustly jailing the rapper for probation violations. Brinkley sent the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper to prison in 2017.

A previous effort to receive a new trial was denied by Brinkley who stated the evidence provided was not sufficient.

After court on Tuesday, CNN commentator and leader of the REFORM Alliance spoke outside to reporters.

“We are one step closer to justice. This hearing was an extraordinary moment where you have attorneys on both sides saying that a new trial should go forward,” Jones said. “I have been in criminal justice for 25 years, I’ve never seen a district attorney’s office calling for a new trial at the same time the defendant is calling for a new trial.

“Meek Mill should have never been convicted in the first place. He was convicted on the testimony on a completely disgraced and discredited police officer.”

You can hear Jones’ full statement below.