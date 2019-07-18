Do you want a revolution? According to reports, Kirk Franklin is ready to take us to the church in movie theaters as his biopic is being worked on.

The film, currently untitled, is being produced by former Sony exec DeVon Franklin via his Franklin Entertainment banner. The Sunday’s Best host will serve as an executive producer through his label Fo Yo Soul Entertainment.

Brian Ivie (The DropBox) has been tapped to write the film which will follow 14-time Grammy-winning artist from his humble beginnings in Texas through his meteoric rise to fame as he helped to changes the face of gospel music and had fight through his own struggles.

Franklin, who is arguably the most notable name in contemporary gospel, released his first album in 1993 called Kirk Franklin & The Family, which went platinum with over 1 million copies sold, the first gospel album to do so, and charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart for 42 weeks. He’s also behind such hits as “Looking for You”, “Revolution,” “Hosanna,” “Stomp,” “Wanna Be Happy?” among others.

With his latest album release, Long Live Love, Franklin became the first artist in history to top all five Billboard gospel charts at one time.

Faith-based film producer DeVon Franklin, the husband of Megan Goode, is also a popular minister and New York Times bestselling author, is the President/CEO of Franklin Entertainment. His company was behind the film Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz as well as Sony’s animated film, The Star, and Miracles from Heaven, all in partnership with Sony.