G-SHOCK always will find cool ways to get creative when it comes to dropping new watches — remember that Avengers Collection we saw back in May? — and the same can be said about the brand’s latest stereo-inspired GA-140 options.

All five color themes were inspired by electronic devices of the ’90s, like Walkmans and more specifically the classic portable boombox. The analog-digital combo really makes the overall theme come together perfectly, but the “look” isn’t the only standout quality that makes these worth copping. Everything about this series feels retro-inspired, from the big case structure lifted from the GA-100 to the LCD display that brings to mind all of our favorite handheld gadgets from the 1990s. Granted, you may not be able to have as much fun with one of these as, say, a Giga Pet, but you’ll for sure look flyer with one of these timepieces on your wrist.

This ’90s boombox-inspired GA-140 Series will be available for $99 USD starting next month at select Casio G-SHOCK retailers. Peep all five options below:



Images: G-SHOCK