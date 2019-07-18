HBO Max has granted a straight-to-series 10-episode order for a Gossip Girl revival with the same original creators at the helm, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Joshua Safran, who served as the original’s showrunner in some seasons, will write and executive produce the reboot, and series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce. “It’s something we’ve been talking about—Josh, Stephanie and I—for a little bit, just in terms of, ‘Is this something we want to explore?’” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re all so in love with the original and had such an incredible time working on it, and it’s such a big part of our lives.”

The original Gossip Girl, which ended in 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was based on the YA novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered around the antics of a group of teens from the Manhattan elite.

A summary of the reboot reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020. No word yet to when we can expect to know the release date to the remake or pricing of the new streaming service.