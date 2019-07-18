Warner Bros. has finally dropped the last trailer for its upcoming horror film IT: Chapter 2, and here’s a quick warning: you might want to turn on the lights in your crib before pressing play!

Building off the box office success of It Chapter One — this 2017 reboot of the classic 1990 miniseries grossed over $700 million USD on a budget of $35 million USD — the gore-filled sequel promises way more chills than its predecessor. The trailer debuted during San Diego Comic-Con, and sees the core characters from the “Losers Club” 27 years later as adults facing off against Pennywise. Bill, Richie, Ben, Mike, Eddie and Bev, played by James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Jessica Chastain, respectively, reunite to once and for all rid their small Maine town of the killer clown that terrorized them as adolescents. If you like shock moments and hair-raising horror, you’re definitely in for a treat when this anticipated film drops later this summer.

‘IT: Chapter 2‘ hits theaters on September 6, 2019. Watch the final trailer above.