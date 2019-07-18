The fourth annual Queens Youth Music Festival is going down on Sunday, July 21stqy and it’s hosted by TV icon, Jaleel White, who portrays Steve Urkel in the 90’s sitcom, Family Matters.

The family oriented event is presented by Prototype Music and is dedicated to inspiring the rising talent from Queens, and other surrounding areas. “The festival’s mission is to celebrate the arts through music and dance performances by up-and-coming artists and community groups,” as per the official website.

Not only will you get the chance to hang out with Jaleel White, but attendees will get to enjoy art, live performances, and other fun-filled activities including, “art installations, dunk tank, 1000 lbs SLIME CHALLENGE and Lego workshops; youth awards; fan meet-ups and outdoor games.”

There will also be free giveaways from the event’s sponsors and vendors on-site.

The event kicks off at 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Citi Field this weekend. Visit the official website to purchase your tickets and for more information.