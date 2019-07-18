A$AP Rocky’s ongoing issue with Sweden authorities has reportedly garnered the attention of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

TMZ reports that the reality star is about to use her White House plugs to assist with the rapper’s release in the case that he’s being treated unfairly overseas.

Earlier this week it was reported that members from the Congressional Black Caucus will now intervene to help free Flacko and his two friends who were also arrested.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat told ABC News, “We are calling on Secretary Pompeo to do more. This is not enough. It is unconscionable that young men that are doing well, they are on the right track in life, they’re very successful, they’re icons in the hip-hop community, are treated under these inhuman conditions.”

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch, meanwhile, is expected to be in Sweden for Rocky’s hearing Friday.