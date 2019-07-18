On August 10th, 2019, the 90th Bud Billiken Parade will take place in Chicago. The Grand Marshall for the event will be actor and comedian, Lil Rel Howery. Grammy-award nominee BJ The Chicago Kid and Academy-award winner Che “Rhymefest” Smith will be honorary Marshalls.

The theme for the Bud Billiken Parade this year is Celebrating “90 Years of Excellence.” Throughout its 90-year existence the likes of then-Senator Barack Obama, James Brown, The Supremes, Muhammad Ali to Chance the Rapper have all performed or appeared at the Bud Billiken Parade, the oldest African American parade in the country.

As the official Grand Marshal, Howery says, “I am excited and honored to be chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal at the Bud Billiken Parade,” said Howery. “I’ve attended and watched this parade on television with my entire family since I can remember. I’ve accomplished some amazing things in my career, but to be part of this amazing back-to-school tradition is on top of the list. I love my city so much, and to have a chance to see all those amazing young faces in the crowd will me make me so happy.”

According to the description, The Bud Billiken Parade, founded by “The Father of Black Journalism” Robert Sengstacke Abbott in 1929, is the largest African American parade in the United States. With education as its founding value, the parade takes place at the close of summer, ensuring that Bud Billiken kicks off the school year with high energy and enthusiasm. The parade highlights include contests featuring categories in Best Drill Team, Best Dance Team, Best Marching Band and Cheerleading Squad. At the close of the parade, all attendees are welcomed to join in the post-parade festivities in Washington Park.

For more information on the Bud Billiken Parade check out the website here.