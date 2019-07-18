Nas Says There Are More Editions of ‘The Lost Tapes’ Coming

The collective Hip-Hop ear perked at the announcement of The Lost Tapes 2 announcement form Nas. With the album set to arrive on July 19, the Queensbridge legend hosted a listening party at the Mass Appeal offices and revealed this won’t be the last of the series.

Complex reports during the evening, Nas spoke to the gathered crowd and let them know two more editions of The Lost Tapes series are prepared and will to be available to fans.

“So, I’ve got enough for a Lost Tapes 2 now, and a Lost Tapes 3 and a Lost Tapes 4,” Nas shared.

“The next one won’t be seventeen years, each one sounds different than the last one.”

Lost Tapes 3 & 4 are in the stash pic.twitter.com/kEgiAGVDvI — Mikey Fresh (@MikeyFresh1) July 17, 2019

The second edition of The Lost Tapes will arrive Friday and feature production from Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, Pete Rock and more.