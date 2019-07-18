Nike isn’t “solely” good for just hooking you up with the flyest kicks and sportswear; they also release some really dope eyewear under the Nike Vision imprint. For Summer 2019, the sublabel is dropping some sunnies that will especially fit into your streetwear wardrobe.

The collection is highlighted as a gender-neutral release, which is apparent by the color choices used for the frames and lenses. Each option has its own attractive flair too, like the square shape of the Nike Circuit, the vintage-inspo on the Nike Myriad, the lightweight appeal of the Nike Passage, the slim frame of the Nike Essential Horizon, the contemporary detailing on the Nike Kismet, a modern look for the Nike Windfall and finally the metal accents on the Nike Revere. It may seem like a lot to choose from, but you can’t go wrong with either of these eyewear essentials.

The Nike Vision Summer 2019 Lifestyle Sunglasses Collection is available right now on Nike.com and select Swoosh retailers. Check out the full set of options in the lookbook below:



