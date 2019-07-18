They’re calling Union & Company.

Nordstrom’s “New Concept” series is more than a collaboration. It’s a composition of ideas, placed upon the display of a renowned platform. To culminate this exciting launch, Nordstrom and Union threw a community block party in Manhattan last week.

For Union co-owner, Chris Gibbs, the block party served as a homecoming. Union first opened its doors in SoHo, NY three decades ago, in 1989. Gibbs was a part of the original team who worked in the Soho store and has remained with the brand, after taking over as co-owner, in 2008. He opened Union Tokyo in 2018. Concepts 005: Union & Company is the first time the LA-based brand has linked with a national retailer.

“We’re bringing to Nordstrom an honest and earnest version of what Union is,” said Gibbs. “Streetwear has been an incubator for new ideas, and I take pride in Union being the store where we’ll go lengths of the Earth to find the next new brand.

Concepts 005 further permeates modern fashion’s combination of high-end and streetwear.

“Union is a brand that stands for something,” said Nordstrom VP Men’s Fashion, Sam Lobban. “Everyone’s talking about streetwear’s influence on men’s fashion, and Union is the ultimate authority on that.

The partnership features brands such as Fear of God, Reigning Champ, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Marni, Jordan Brand and so much more. This exclusive collection is only available at the following Nordstrom stores: Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC, Downtown Seattle, Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, Pacific Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Michigan Avenue in Chicago, NorthPark Center in Dallas, Aventura Mall in Miami and Southcoast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. You can also shop the collection here. Look forward to more collaborations from these two brands in the future.