Sanaa Lathan will voice Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the upcoming DC Universe Harley Quinn animated series. She revealed the new role recently at the American Black Film Festival. This would be the second comic book property she’s been a part of. In 1998 she played the mother of the title character in Blade.

According to the description, the series is set to follow its titular antiheroine (or villain, depending on the story) as she runs amok through Gotham City trying to make a name for herself now that she’s free from the Joker. While further details about Harley Quinn’s plot are still thin, the latest bit of casting news for the show is rather interesting.

Lathan confirmed her casting as the feline antihero during a live panel at the 2019 American Black Film Festival where she was honored with the Vanguard Award her career excellence in tv and film.

Lathan has many film and T.V. credits including The Wood (1999), The Best Man (1999), Brown Sugar (2001), Alien vs. Predator (2004), The Family That Preys (2008), Contagion (2011), and The Best Man Holiday.

She’s currently voicing Donna Tubbs in Family Guy and the spinoff series, The Cleveland Show, and has also appeared in Now You See Me 2, The Affair, and the recent revival of The Twilight Zone.

Lathan joins Kaley Cuoco (who’ll be voicing Harley), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Rahul Kohli (Scarecrow), Diedrich Bader (Batman), and a slew of other voice talents. We’ll be able to hear them all in action when Harley Quinn drops in October.