After two seasons on Netflix, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It has been canceled.

For fans of the series, this may not be the last we see of the series edition of Nola Darling, Lee is expected to attempt to move the series to a different streaming outlet.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film ‘Da 5 Bloods.’”

Variety details, Darling was portrayed by DeWanda Wise and season 2 premiered this past May. Additional cast members included Anthony Ramos, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Fat Joe. The season carried 9 episodes, which each was directed by Spike Lee.

Da 5 Bloods is a drama that will star Chadwick Boseman about a group of Vietnam war veterans.

Netflix is also in the news for their first drop in U.S. subscribers in the last eight years. They believe the drop was due to a weaker quality of content that coincided with a rise in pricing.