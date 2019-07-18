Just ahead of San Deigo Comic-Con, Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, has signed a deal to direct and write Thor 4. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal puts Waititi’s other major project, Warner Bros’ new Akira film, in a bit of a bind, though.

Akira was planned for an April 2021 release, and Waititi had reportedly been testing actors for central roles up until recently. The inevitable clash between production dates has resulted in Akira being delayed. According to THR, script development concerns on Akira were also a source of film shooting delays, pushing the anime adaptation back into Thor 4’s likely production window.

The timing of this news seems oddly coincidental, though, considering Marvel is likely to announce its upcoming slate at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Most of the films expected to be announced are new endeavors (Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, etc.), so if the studio can bring out Chris Hemsworth with Waititi in tow, it would be a huge moment.

Plus, at the end of Endgame, Thor had the galaxy at his disposal, so it will be exciting to see what happens next for the God of Thunder.

Never the less, the fan would openly welcome another Thor feature film, considering “Spoiler Alert” we will not likely get another Iron Man or Captain America movie again.