After coming together for a footwear collab celebrating the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Clarks Originals and Wu Wear unite once again for another wave of Wu-Tang Clan-inspired Wallabee colorways.

The swirling pattern on each of these is directly influenced by the lyrics to “Ice Cream” and “Glaciers of Ice,” both standout cuts from Raekwon’s classic debut solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… The “Navy” and “Maple” options keep it clean down below with a natural-toned crepe sole, while the “Brown” iteration has a slightly darker tint to match the design on the upper. The group’s signature Wu-Tang “W” branding is etched on the insoles in gold, in addition to the hang tags as seen on the previous drop.

The new Wu Wear x Clarks Originals capsule collection arrives this Saturday (July 20), with all three colorways being stocked in the Clarks web store and at select stockists. More pics below: