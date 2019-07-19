Today was supposed to be the finale of a special two-day collaborative pop-up event in NYC between adidas and AriZona Iced Tea. Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly go as planned due to safety concerns, but we still want to give you all a preview of the sneaker collection that will hopefully see the light of day soon.

Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation. — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 18, 2019

Maybe it was the price point — each sneaker was available for just 99 cents as a play on the drink that inspired the designs — or it could’ve been the fact that all four sneakers were a hot commodity due to the dope designs. Either way, New Yorkers in the SoHo area where the pop-up was stationed caused a near riot on Day 1 (July 18) that saw injuries, fights and street overcrowding that forced the NYPD to shut it down indefinitely. Featuring two iterations of the classic Continental 80 and two for the modern fan-favorite Yung-1 silhouette, the adidas Originals x AriZona collab takes cues from the Green Tea can and the original Lemon Iced Tea tallboy. With joint drops like these, sometimes the end result can be, well, corny. That wasn’t the case here, making this delayed drop an unfortunate situation overall. We can confirm through our connects at adidas that the collection will be released at a later date once logistics can be situated between both parties and the city of New York. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to @DrinkAriZona and @adidasNYC on Twitter for the latest updates on when the AriZona Iced Tea x adidas sneaker collection will drop again. Have your $1 bills ready!



Images: adidas