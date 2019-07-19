As Afrobeat music grabs the music game by the throat, terrestrial radio has been working to fill the hole missing in programming. However, New York’s iconic urban contemporary radio station 107.5 WBLS has stepped up to the plate to bring to the airwaves the cool vibes that the people want. This summer, the station launched the first Afrobeat themed mix show entitled “AfroFlava” in the city’s history, and possibly the first one to air on a major market urban station.

The show is the brainchild of an NYC club legend Superhero DJ Jon Quick. Quick is not new to the station. He is the dj for WBLS’ #1 rated “The Mix at Six with Deja Vu” for the past seven years.

But who else is on the hour long show?

His co-host is Nigerian model/fashion blogger and former WETV reality star Sana Kibz and WBLS industry veteran producer Chris Mercado.

Kibz is no stranger to the genre as in the past she has worked with several artists such as Davido, Chief Obi and Wizkid. “I’m so excited to be a part of such an amazing concept. I can’t wait to bring the music of the motherland to the NYC airwaves. It’s long overdue”.

The three of them have created a weekly hybrid mix show that mixes Afrobeat and African music in a way that rings authentic and is saturated with heart.

“At any given time on the Billboard charts you can find the impact of Afrobeat, whether its a remix with American artists or whether its an actual international artist like Davido, who is experiencing unprecedented success on U.S. charts.” Jon Quick shared. “I think the timing is perfect for a show like ours. Whether its Spotify or Youtube the streams and views of many Afrobeat artists are in the millions. We can be the gateway to getting this amazing music on American radio airwaves. I’m truly excited about the opportunity to not only highlight and showcase Afrobeat but also other dope forms of African music as well.”

The show will be debuting June 1st and will air late night Fridays 2-3am on 107.5 WBLS.

Website: www.AfroFlavaRadio.com