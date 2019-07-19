According to the Star Telegram, it only took the jury four hours (over a two day period) to deliberate before bringing forth their verdict. Now they are working on the sentencing for the murder conviction and three aggravated robbery convictions. He could possibly get hit with anywhere from five to 99 years, or life in prison on each.

But don’t feel bad just yet. Tay-K, though a teenager, he been in these streets causing full out ruckus.

The Star Telegram also reports that he was recently charge in a second capital murder case in Bexar County and an aggravated robbery case in Tarrant County. The rapper apparently cut off his ankle monitor that was issued while he was on house arrest, fleeing his home. Then apparently wildin’ out, he robbed another man at popular chicken spot, a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio and another a senior citizen a month later at Arlington’s Craven Park. After being on the run, and a national search being waged to find this guy, he was caught in New Jersey. That was in 2017… while he has been locked up rumors have it that he has attempted to start a gang inside of the jail and has been charged with having a cellphone while being locked up.