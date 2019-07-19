Netflix has given a slew of Black comedians the stand-up treatment including, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock, Mike Epps, and Dave Chappelle. So it’s only right that the legendary, Eddie Murphy gets his spotlight on the streaming service.

Eddie candidly announced that he’ll be returning to the stand-up stage on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He said he has to get his groove back but of course some things come naturally, especially for him.

Murphy hung up the mic years ago but his fans have been yearning for him to do another stand-up special for the culture.

TMZ reports that Eddie Murphy has been in talks with Netflix about an undisclosed number of specials for about $70 million. An exact number hasn’t been figured out yet.

But $70 million sounds about right because Chapelle received $60 million for two stand-up specials in 2017. In 2016 Chris Rock got $40 million for two specials.