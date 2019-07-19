Meek Mill isn’t the only one who has Lori Harvey on his wishlist.

The model was spotted driving around in Diddy’s $400,000 chauffeured Maybach, meeting him for lunch earlier this week at Nobu. The Bad Boys CEO reportedly returned from a vacation in Aspen and met with the 22-year-old shortly after.

He arrived through the back door in a Black SUV but that didn’t stop people from putting two and two together and getting four.

Last month it was reported that the pair were engaged to be married, but Lori Harvey quickly shut that down telling her 1.1 million followers not to believe everything they read in blogs. “I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog,” she wrote.

We see you sis! #LoriHarvey and #Diddy were spotted creeping to dinner together in his Maybach. Oop. More here: https://t.co/iDilr8yjF2 or swipe up in stories https://t.co/OQQHqziT1L pic.twitter.com/5m936J5CAT — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) July 18, 2019

Ever since Diddy’s surprising split from Cassie at the top of the year, he was spotted with a few women but none were confirmed to be his new girlfriend.

Rumors of him dating Steve Harvey’s daughter began circulating when they were spotted at a couple of parties together. People began speculating that she was dating his son, Justin Combs, but that wasn’t confirmed either.

Do you think Diddy and Lori are a new flame?