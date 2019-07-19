It’s finally here!

Today, Disney has officially released its highly-anticipated remake of The Lion King, a live-action/CGI version of the classic animated movie that went on to be the top-grossing film of 1994. Based off early reactions, not to mention Beyoncê’s companion album to the film that also dropped today, it wouldn’t be surprising if this version equals to or tops the success of its predecessor. Another thing that might help? Cool promo collaborations, like this dope capsule set coming to us by way of African streetwear imprint MIZIZI International.

The official baseball jersey was also designed in honor of the original film’s 25th anniversary. The ties that MIZIZI as a brand has to The Lion King‘s Pride Lands setting is pretty clear to see, making this joint partnership feel much deeper than fly garments. The black polyester fabric used to construct the jersey is complimented further with premium quality trimming in gold. On the left sleeve, a tribal-inspired royal band wraps around for added detail, and a similar design is used across the bottom with a silhouette that features animals of the Diaspora and Rafiki lifting newborn Simba. Co-branding pops up on the front and more notably the back with a “1994” imprint to signify the year we first came to understand what the “circle of life” truly was.

Shop MIZIZI’s baseball jersey collaboration with Disney to celebrate ‘The Lion King‘ right now for $69.99 USD via the label’s online store. Get a closer look below:



Lifestyle Imagery: Kwesi Yanful / MIZIZI International