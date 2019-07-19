When you think of Def Jam, it’s hard not to immediately picture a rich history that includes some of the most groundbreaking and important Hip-Hop records ever released. For the iconic rap label’s 35th anniversary, PUMA created a fresh Clyde Court colorway that honors the music and style embodied by one of the game’s most well-preserved entities.

The maroon colorway seen on the upper is a direct nod to the signature color of the sleeve that most Def Jam vinyl releases came packaged in. The cleanliness up top, paired with the classic appeal of the gum sole, allows for the rest of the silhouette’s design to be dedicated to performance specs. The highlight of those is the sock-like collar, which is built specifically for support and flexibility. The intricate lacing system, which also incorporates a tonal look, adds a modern touch that balances out the overall retro appeal that you get from the “1984” embroidery on the heel tab. To round out the design, Def Jam branding is in place on the heel and via the label’s official tonearm logo etched on the tongue tab.

The PUMA x Def Jam 35th Anniversary Clyde Court arrives officially on August 28, and will be available in-stores and on PUMA.com. Also, expect future collabs from this partnership to arrive later in 2019 and continue into 2020. More pics below: