The reality of prison is setting in for R. Kelly as he reportedly is fearing that he will spend the rest of his days behind bars along with the threats of fellow inmates.

TMZ states Kelly’s attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, visited R. Kelly in federal prison and the singer let her know that he prefers to be in solitary because he thinks his life would be in danger if he was in general population. The danger would stem from the alleged sex crimes he committed involving underage girls.

This week, R. Kelly was denied bond after he was arrested on federal charges for both New York and Chicago. Prosecutors for the case state they have up to 20 tapes of sexual misconduct with a minor and R. Kelly. He will not be arraigned in New York until September.

His attorney also states due to his inability to read or write, R. Kelly can’t do simple tasks like figure out what is available for commissary. While inside, Kelly can access the phone for a total of 15 minutes a month to speak with family and friends, as opposed to general population prisoners who have access all the time. He also can not use the internet or watch TV.

Lastly, the report details he has no supporters on the inside of the Chicago located prison.