When talking movie sequels, only a handful of films are considered to be better than the original: The Godfather Part II, the 1978 version of Dawn of the Dead, Addams Family Values, The Dark Knight and the grandaddy of them all, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The latter sci-fi classic will forever go down as the film that made both Arnold Schwarzenegger a certified action star and Linda Hamilton one of the baddest heroines in cinematic history. Of course, later sequels diminished the Terminator franchise to near-extinction, but 2019 will see a new chapter unfold that reunites the original T2 cast for the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate.

James Cameron just introduced the #Terminator: #DarkFate panel and confirmed the return of John Connor with Edward Furlong in the part! Live updates: https://t.co/txHjqUec2X pic.twitter.com/Uiqm5gbd5S — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 18, 2019

The latest updates were announced by Paramount Pictures during San Diego Comic Con, where a new featurette and film stills were debuted that give a little more insight into the plot. First and foremost, Dark Fate will act as a “direct sequel” to T2 by completely ignoring the events of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator Genisys (2015), all of which didn’t include input from fan-beloved director James Cameron. While he won’t be in the director’s chair for this film — that responsibility will be in the hands of Deadpool director Tim Miller — Cameron does return to both produce and assist in writing the story.

Taking place 27 years after the events of Judgement Day, Sarah Conner (Hamilton) returns as a self-described “terminator of Terminators” to help a cyborg/human played by Mackenzie Davis (Black Mirror) save a damsel in distress — think Sarah in the first Terminator film — played by newcomer Natalia Reyes. Their assailant is a new liquid metal Terminator (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Gabriel Luna), which brings back Schwarzenegger as the original T-800 to even out the playing field. As seen above, Edward Furlong will also return as Human Resistance leader John Connor, yet details haven’t been unveiled yet as to whether he’s officially stepped into his destined role or if Dark Fate will be where the prophecy finally plays out. Given all the OG players are back, you can definitely expect a blockbuster smash when the film drops later this year.

‘Terminator: Dark Fate‘ is expected to hit theaters on November 22. Watch the featurette above, and peep a few promo pics below:



Images: Paramount Pictures