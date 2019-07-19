In the almost two years it’s been since disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was first accused of the heinous crimes that sparked the #MeToo movement, including multiple accusations of sexual assault in the form of harassment at best and forcible rape at worst, there’s only one goal that much of the general public can agree on: this man needs to be held accountable for his actions, immediately! While he’s still walking around as a free man unfortunately — he was able to post the $1 million bail after officially being charged in May of last year — public calls to action, like Hulu’s upcoming exposé documentary Untouchable, will hopefully change that soon enough.

#Untouchable: The Inside Story of the Harvey Weinstein Scandal. Stream the Official 2019 @SundanceFest Selection documentary September 2 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/O0gyBbFEf1 — HuluDocs (@HuluDocs) July 18, 2019

The new trailer unveils a few of the over 80 accusers that appear to tell their horrific stories. Untouchable also takes a look at the ways Weinstein was enabled to commit these crimes for decades, whether it was media outlets that chose to turn a blind eye to accusers who tried to come forward years ago or Hollywood execs that may have even set women up to experience harm at the hands of Harvey. The film originally premiered earlier this year at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, with reviews describing it as everything from “most disturbing” (Entertainment Weekly) to “creditable” (The Wrap).

Watch the trailer for ‘Untouchable‘ above, and look for the full doc to premiere on Hulu starting September 2.