It was not that long ago that Tyreek Hill seemed almost certain to be suspended by the NFL regardless of how the child abuse allegations against him played out legally, but that did not happen. That has apparently led to some disbelief across the league.

After the NFL announced on Friday that Hill will not be suspended, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports commented that a lot of people around the league are “shocked” with the outcome. Michael Lombardi of The Athletic took it a step further.

Scratch lot replace with EVERYONE https://t.co/r388Dolf05 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) July 19, 2019

After the league’s announcement, Hill released a 238-word statement on Twitter. In the statement, Hill thanked multiple people, while also claiming that the child abuse allegations against him were false.

Love you guys !!!✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/QWKA7ia37i — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 19, 2019

The investigation into the child abuse allegations against Hill started in March and went on until April when Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe announced that the Chiefs receiver wouldn’t be charged in the case. Although Howe did note that he felt a crime occurred, the DA said he didn’t file charges because authorities didn’t have enough evidence to know who committed the crime: Hill or his ex-fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

The NFL said it “cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy” and that he may attend training camp and participate in all club activities. In a statement, the Chiefs said it’s appropriate for “Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp.”