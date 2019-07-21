The first teaser for Netflix’s The Witcher—released today at the end of the show’s first big Comic-Con panels and the trailer looks like another winner for Netflix.

Based on the book the series by Andrzej Sapkowski that later got turned into a video game franchise, the story follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, aka Superman), a witcher who hunts monsters, has no emotions, and has a horse for a best friend.

“What’s great about The Witcher is that it’s so much more than a fantasy,” Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner and executive producer, said during the series’ Comic-Con panel, banging the drum. “You’ll get your monsters; you’ll get your magic; you’ll get sorcerers and sex and violence. Yes, there’s sex. Everything you want. But really it’s really a story about a family.”

There’s no release date on the trailer itself, but at least we have an idea of the monsters Geralt will be facing — both human and otherwise. Attendees got a look at some footage that isn’t in this clip, including the game’s notorious bathtub, among other things.