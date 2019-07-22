Back in 2016, 21 Savage exploded into the scene with the follow up to his Slaughter King project, Savage Mode. The collaboration tape brought together 21 and producer Metro Boomin’ and gave some of the hardest hitting singles of the year in “No heart” and “X.”

Now the tandem is running it back. While in Los Angeles on Saturday, 21 brought Metro on stage and announce the sequel: “Savage Mode 2 on the motherf**kin way!”

21 Savage brought out Metro Boomin and said Savage Mode 2 is coming soon pic.twitter.com/NuqZDPkDDR — Trashvis (@Trashvis) July 20, 2019

Is it done already and this served as the warning? Maybe. It could also be the announcement of the duo going into the lab. Either way, it is welcomed.

The most recent effort from 21 Savage is his late 2018 offering I Am > I Was. For Boomin it was NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES, which dropped in November of 2018. Savage and Boomin connected once again with Offset for the Without Warning album in 2017.

You can check the below Instagram post to see where you can catch 21 Savage on tour next.