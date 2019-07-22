JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club in Manhattan was visited by the NYPD after staff called in an attempted break-in. The staff state the venue’s door had damage and state they have footage on club cameras. Officers state they have no footage of crime as of yet.

Surveillance observed by staff reportedly shows two unidentified men in front of the club Friday afternoon, one of the two approached the door. After the door displayed some damage. Previous footage showed the men outside of the venue and suspicious vehicles.

TMZ states the club now has security outside of the venue 24/7 after the attempted break-in. Officials have no identified the two men on the footage as suspects, however, staff see the men as such and are taking the precautions.

Images of the entry of the building show chipping away from the wood exterior of the door. The club has now fixed it. You can view the door here.