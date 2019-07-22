If you are a fan of Apple Music’s A-List: Hip-Hop playlist, you will be sure to enjoy the Rap Life playlist. The Apple platform has rebranded A-List to become the new global playlist to focus on contemporary rap artists and culture.

“We flipped it to dig deeper into the lifestyle [and to] keep pushing the culture forward,” Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B said to Variety. “Rap isn’t just a genre. There’s a reason it’s sometimes simply called The Culture: It’s a way of life.”

The Rap Life playlist will be kicked off by J.Cole’s collaboration with DaBaby and Lute “Under the Sun” from the recently released Revenge of the Dreamers III album. Additional records you will see leading the updated playlist will be “Money in the Grave” from Drake and “100 Shooters” from Future.

Also in the plans for Rap Life is a show that will be curated for Apple Music’s Beats 1.

You can stream the playlist below.

