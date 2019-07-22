Ed Sheeran brought the entire industry with him for his No. 6 Collaborations Project and will notch the number one spot on the Billboard charts this week.

The new release from Sheeran will move 173,000 album-equivalent units, 70,000 of that number are for pure album sales.

The new album features Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Meek Mill, 50 Cent, Eminem and plenty of more interesting collaborations with artists from all genres. The album is the largest debut by a solo male pop artist in the last year.

Previously, Ed Sheeran held down the number one spot on the Billboard charts with his 2014 album x (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), which dropped in 2017.

The upcoming week features new albums from Chance the Rapper, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more.