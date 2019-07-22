During a recent concert, Lil Uzi Vert was almost about to get the “Da Baby” treatment, when his friend Gunna’s security bum-rushed him on stage during a recent performance in Finland.

As Uzi hit the stage and attempted to join Gunna he was grabbed by security guards and was being held back from the area. Gunna and his DJ noticed the incident unfolding and would stop the restraint of Uzi allowing him to join the YSL rapper on stage.

Recently Lil Uzi Vert canceled several dates in Europe but has continued to release singles.

You can check out Lil Uzi vs. security below.