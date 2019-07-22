The acting bug has a firm grip on Kid Cudi, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll be going away anytime soon. Not only has the Cleveland-bred rap star announced that a new album is on the way, he’s also already given the project a name and confirmed that a companion TV show in partnership with Netflix will also be part of the LP rollout.

Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 22, 2019

Entergalactic is the title for both the upcoming album and the show, which is being described as an “adult animated series.” The latter will see Cudi working alongside Kenya Barris (Black-ish), who will serve as one of the series’ executive producers. Also in the EP role will be Ian Edelman, who worked with Cudi on HBO’s cult classic How to Make It in America, and the Demon Slayin’ MC himself will write, executive produce and of course star as the main character.

As The Hollywood Reporter describes it, Entergalactic will showcase music from the new album of the same name, and the plot focuses on a young man (more than likely played by Kid Cudi) on his journey to discover love. This will be the third acting role so far on Mr. Mescudi’s plate, following the Bill & Ted: Face the Music “threequel” that was announced last month and a return to HBO for a Luca Guadagnino-led series titled We Are Who We Are. Let’s go, future EGOT!

‘Entergalactic‘, the new album and Netflix series by Kid Cudi, are both expected to debut in 2020. Oh, and in case you were wondering: