Lil’ Nas X’s record “Old Town Road” has tied the record for being number one on the Billboard charts at 16 weeks. Two other songs have achieved the same with Mariah Carey’s and Boyz II Men “One Sweet Day” in 1995 and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber with “Descapito” in 2017.

“Old Town Road” has broken records so far that it should keep going. Celebrities are cheering Nas X on because of it. It had become a diamond hit a few weeks ago. Artists, such as, Young Thug and Billy Ray Cyrus have remixed the iconic song that Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are potentials to remix the song, as well.

Nas X has released his EP that features Cardi B and contains additional singles to continue his career. Congrats to Lil Nas X.

me on the internet this whole week tryna break the billboard record pic.twitter.com/oyHmLRMd6q — nope (@LilNasX) July 22, 2019



