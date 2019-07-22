In what was the biggest surprise at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed not only are they making a Blade movie, but it will be starring Mahershala Ali.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Ali previously appeared in the Marvel universe in the Netflix series Luke Cage, where he portrayed the villain Cottonmouth. He also voiced Uncle Aaron in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Blade previously was adapted as a trilogy of movies starring Wesley Snipes, the first of which was released in 1998. The Blade movie predates both the Spider-Man and X-Men movies in helping jump-start the current popularity of superhero films. Sticky Fingaz also played Blade in the 2006 television series that aired on Spike.

Blade debuted in Marvel Comics in 1973, as a supporting character in issue 10 of The Tomb of Dracula. Born Eric Brooks, Blade received his superhuman powers as a result of his mother being bitten by vampire Deacon Frost while Eric was still in the womb. Blade has “all of the strengths of a vampire and none of their weaknesses save one: a never-ending thirst for human blood,” according to Marvel

Marvel Studios didn’t announce any more details to when we can expect Blade to hit theaters. Early speculations believe Blade will not be part of Marvel’s phase 4, but more likely that of phase 5.