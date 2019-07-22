Marvel Studios is dropping all kinds of news out of San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige announced there will be 10 projects in Phase 4 for the MCU.

First announced is the Eternals for November 6, 2020, which is said to be entirely new and different for the MCU. Angelina Jolie is cast as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and others.

The Black Widow movie premiere date has been announced for May 1, 2020, along with the cast, which includes Stranger Things‘ David Harbour. In a clip that was shown in Hall H, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow can be heard saying, “I used to have nothing but then I got this job, this family I was better because of it. But I’ve made mistakes, I can’t go back.” The city of Budapest was also shown, alluding to the prequel taking place in the time period that both Black Widow and Hawkeye have referenced in past Avengers movies.

Not only did the Marvel movie’s Comic-Con panel confirm the return of Taika Waititi at the helm and Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles as Thor and Valkyrie respectively, they delivered a mighty blow with the reveal that Natalie Portman would be returning … and would be taking on the title of Thor herself!

The full title for the upcoming Shang-Chi movie will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If that term “Ten Rings” got your comic book senses tingling, you’re correct: The Mandarin—the real Mandarin, not the impostor played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3—is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be played by Tony Leung.

That’s just the movie side of things. Marvel Studios also reveal a few of it’s new Disney+ streaming projects lead by The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series.

The Marvel Machine isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Between the cinema and streaming services, we will get more than enough content to keep are interest level extremely high.