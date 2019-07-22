NBA 2K20 took center stage at ComplexCon in Chicago and announced the soundtrack for the upcoming video game. The game experience will have a curated 50 songs from the 2K team and Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters bringing Drake, Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle and more to video gaming consoles.

Taking the soundtrack to a new arena, UnitedMasters will host a search for the hottest tracks of rising artists to add to the soundtrack overtime. The tracks will be judged by Stoute along with the 2K team and a celebrity judging panel.

During ComplexCon, Stoute, along with Don C, Karl Anthony-Towns and Paul Rivera announced the soundtrack.

“NBA 2K has become a centerpiece of culture and sports for the gaming community, with the soundtrack playing a significant role in its success,” said Steve Stoute, Founder, and CEO of Translation and United Masters. “Artists can now get discovered and launch their careers by having a song featured. UnitedMasters will open that opportunity to independent artists and help curate the next generation of talent. This year’s soundtrack will be updated constantly with new exciting music from the next generation rising stars to give you something you never heard before.”

The Source was also was able to speak with Stoute regarding the UnitedMasters and NBA 2K collaboration.

Want a chance to be featured on the #NBA2K20 Soundtrack? We’re collaborating with @UnitedMasters so you can send us your beats for a chance to make it on the soundtrack 🔥 Competition starts Aug 1st ➡ https://t.co/DOtYjW4e95 pic.twitter.com/XDbOCZYNGt — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 20, 2019

UnitedMasters is proving to be the premier platform for independent artists. What does it mean for you to continue to expand the services that you can offer rising artists, such as this partnership with NBA 2K?

Stoute: Being able to give artist simple turnkey opportunities to get their music discovered was my original plan for Independent artist who distributed through Unitedmasters. We launched with the NBA, then we launched the app which gives artists a “record company in your pocket” and now we partnered with 2K. We have many more partnership announcements coming soon.

Adding on the soundtrack, UnitedMasters and 2K will be heading this global search to add to the soundtrack. For those who will be submitting, what tips can you provide or what are some sounds that you will be looking for to match the user experience?

Were looking for talent, naturally because it’s basketball we want tempo for these submissions, however, if you can rap, sing regardless of genre or country, we have an opportunity for you.

Beyond the soundtrack will there be an opportunity for future UnitedMasters collaboration for those artists who are chosen?

There isn’t a predetermined effort for the artist on collaboration, however, we will be developing products in our app where artist on our platform can collaborate.

We announced big #NBA2K20 news @ComplexCon 🚨The 2K20 Soundtrack is live and will be updated during the year 🚨Submit your music for a chance to be featured on the soundtrack through the United Masters App. Starts 8/1 🚨New gear is coming pic.twitter.com/HarI5NACpT — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 21, 2019

The NBA 2K20 soundtrack features “Sandra’s Rose” from Drake, “Play Wit Ya” from Dreezy, “Grinding All My Life” from Nipsey Hussle, “Uptown Vibes” from Meek Mill, and more. You can stream the entire soundtrack below. NBA 2K20 drops on September 6.