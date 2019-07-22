R. Kelly Will Be Flown to New York for Racketeering Charges

R. Kelly is currently sitting isolated in the Metropolitan Correction Center in Chicago but will be flown to New York to face felony charges.

The Chicago Tribune details Kelly will be brought to New York for arraignment on sweeping racketeering charges, stating he recruited young girls for sexual abuse across the country.

U.S. Marshals will bring Kelly to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn for the August 2 hearing and then brought back to Chicago for his September 4 hearing regarding a separate set of felony charges.

This past Friday, co-defendant, and employee of the singer, Milton “June” Brown plead not guilty for conspiracy to receive child pornography. Brown, along with former manager Derrel McDavid, was stated to conspire to alter the result of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography case. Brown and McDavid also pled not guilty to those charges.

Last week R. Kelly was denied bond. He spoke to one of his lawyer’s who stated remaining in the correctional facility was a threat to his life due to his status and the nature of his charges. He is currently in solitary confinement.