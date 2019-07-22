Some people age like fine wine.

Manny Pacquiao has won another title, taking the WBA (Super) welterweight title from Keith Thurman in an extremely entertaining and competitive bout on Saturday. In the main event of the pay-per-view event, Pacquiao generally out-boxed Thurman and avoided his biggest power shots, winning a split decision through 12 rounds. The first judge scored it 114-113 for Thurman, but the other two came out with scores of 115-112 in favor of Pacquiao.

The Man. The Myth. The Senator. pic.twitter.com/sErhTZABmV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 21, 2019

The highlight of the evening came in the first round of the bout. After both fighters darted to the center of the ring in the hopes of landing an early debilitating punch, it was Pacquiao who ended up having the bigger impact. All it took was left-handed shot to Thurman’s body, followed up immediately by a right hook to the 30-year-old’s chin for the senator to knock his opponent’s ass straight to the canvas. Thurman survived the count, but the crowd was already on its feet.

This fight marks the first lost for Thurman, who was simply outclassed and didn’t realize the power that Pacquiao has.

Pacquiao showed that he still has the hand speed to keep opponents guessing, and though he slowed down by the end of it, he again exceeded expectations at 40 years of age. He declined to pick out who he would like to see next, while Thurman professed his desire for a rematch while congratulating his opponent.

Pacquiao plans to return to his home in the Philippines where he serves as a senator after the fight, but will be back in the ring soon — he’s just not sure when yet. He plans to watch the upcoming Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter fight with the hopes of facing the winner in 2020.