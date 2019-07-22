While we already knew Tom Hanks was a shoe-in to play Mister Rogers in a biopic judging off the first look that Sony Pictures released last year, the new trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood makes it obvious that nobody else could’ve played this role quite like our old pal Forrest Gump.

The official synopsis is different from your usual biopic, in the sense that it more or less shows Rogers later in his life after he’s already become one of America’s most heartfelt human beings to ever exist. The plot focuses on his friendship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), and how the dynamic between a cynical Esquire writer and a family-friendly TV personality develops into something that taught empathy, kindness and most importantly unconditional love for your fellow neighbor. Also starring in the film is Chris Cooper (American Beauty), Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) and Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars). Get your tissues ready and expect some of your fondest childhood memories to be triggered for sure.

Peep Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the trailer for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood‘ above, and expect the film to arrive in theaters this Thanksgiving.