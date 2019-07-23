Either there has been trouble at the home of Antoine Fuqua or there will be soon after he was spotted kissing Nicole Murphy in Italy this past weekend.

Normally this would be grown folks enjoying themselves, except Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon.

Fuqua is known for his work on Training Day and The Equalizer series but was spotted at a hotel in Ischia, Italy during the Ischia Global Festival locking lips with Murphy. Page Six reports Fuqua was on hand to receive the director of the year award but made sure he got his coffee and kisses too.

Representatives for both were contacted by Page Six but did not return a comment, however, Blogger B. Scott details the two are just friends as she cited Murphy herself.

“Antoine and I are just family friends,” she said. “I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

Might want to tell Rochon that because she has deleted all of her social media.