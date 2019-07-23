He might’ve been “never scared” in his classic 2004 standup comedy special of the same name, but Chris Rock will definitely be trading in laughs for horrific screams when he debuts his Saw reboot next year. As an added bonus, it’s now being reported that we’ll see his revision of the epic horror series a whole six months sooner than expected.

Following the first announcement back in May, Chris Rock’s vision for Saw will now be released on May 15, 2020 after it was originally announced to arrive on October 23, 2020 to cater to the Halloween crowd. Actually, this will mark the first time that a Saw film isn’t released in October, but given that the reboot is being promoted as a complete twist on the series — “Saw on steroids” is one way it was so eloquently described — we can see how summer scares could work as well.

While plot details are still under wraps, we do know that Rock will work alongside Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, and will also star Samuel L. Jackson as the father of Rock’s character as well as Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Marisol Nichols (Riverdale). The date change was reportedly due to a positive reaction to test footage from the set, but many are thinking that it may have to do with Universal’s recent announcement of the back-to-back Halloween sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, arriving on Oct. 16, 2020 and Oct. 15 2021, respectively.

We’ll keep you all updated on more info surrounded Chris Rock’s ‘Saw‘ reboot before it arrives next summer on May 15, 2020. For more on Black culture in horror, read our review of the Queen Latifah-produced ‘Scream: Resurrection‘ TV movie.