After launching in two debut colorways back in April, the Converse All Star Pro BB model is heading back to shelves this week in a summer-ready set of hues.

The new “Hyperbrights Pack” keeps the core design looking crisp on the upper, but it’s through the accents where you see the hits of brightness pop out prominently. The black option features the Converse Star Chevron in Volt Glow (seen above), meanwhile the white alternate incorporates Mandarin orange into the mix. In addition to the shoe’s lightweight build and Quadifit mesh construction, this drop definitely arrives with perfect timing as we all could benefit from being light on our toes in this heat.

The Converse All Star Pro BB Hyperbrights Pack will be available in-store and online starting this Friday (July 26) at 10AM EST. Get a closer look below: