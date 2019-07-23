Focus Features have released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic starring Cynthia Erivo as the American hero. Harriet—directed by Kasi Lemmons and due out in November—also stars Janelle Monae and Leslie Odom Jr.

The trailer almost has an action-thriller feel, with Tubman escaping captors, sneaking past guards and learning how to fire a gun.

Based on the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, the upcoming film will span a large part of Tubman’s life and the revolutionary work she did helping to free slaves on the Underground Railroad. Tubman, originally a slave herself, returned to the south several times to help lead others to freedom. Later in life, she worked alongside the U.S. Army and fought for women’s suffrage.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.”

Erivo, who starred in last year’s Bad Time at the El Royale, will step into the very large role of Harriet Tubman. Odom Jr. will play William Still, an ally of Tubman’s later in life. The screenplay, written by Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans), is set for a November 1, 2019, release date.