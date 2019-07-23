Future’s Bodyguard Gets Knocked Out By a Rock at Spain Airport

There has been a video going around of Future’s bodyguard got knocked out with a rock at the airport in Ibiza, Spain.

Future’s bodyguard got knocked out while in the UK, future didn’t help pic.twitter.com/8IYZE0nE5B — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 22, 2019

According to TMZ, the incident started with Future turning down a photo request due to travel exhaustion.

More than 10 people were angry because of the turndown photo by shouting out racial slurs remarks. The bodyguard tried to calm them down but it got heated when he was struck from behind. Future commented on the situation on Friday night.

Future Explains Security Incident Overseas pic.twitter.com/vXyOnaKooL — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 22, 2019

Future recently released his SAVE ME EP a few weeks ago and will be headed on tour with YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, and Mustard at the end of this summer.